Coronavirus crashing college parties across America

(CNN) – We have passed another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: 189,000 deaths in the United States. It comes as the WHO notes that the United States has more cases and more deaths than any other country in the world, and as universities across America struggle to balance coronavirus outbreaks with on-campus learning.

“This is a new type of vaccine. They’re not using any part of the virus. They’re actually using your body, the cells in your body to generate the spike protein that mimics the virus. So it’s very safe,” said Michael Rouse, a participant in the COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Rouse, one of the first volunteers to test a COVID vaccine, called for more information to go to minority communities to reduce the fear of vaccine risks.

“We’ll have the vaccine soon, maybe before a special date. You know what date I’m talking about,” said President Trump.

A federal official familiar with the government’s vaccine development program is pushing back on the President’s timeline, saying, “I don’t know any scientist involved in this effort who thinks we will be getting shots into arms any time before Election Day.”

This, as coronavirus crashes parties at colleges and universities across America.

The University of New Hampshire is investigating whether a fraternity party may have led to cluster of new cases. New York University has now suspended more than twenty students for violating the school’s health and safety rules.