1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 34,566 cases, 2,131 deaths Fired police officer Derek Chauvin charged in George Floyd’s death
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

Coronavirus Containment: Contact tracing is key

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) As recreation areas, restaurants and stores reopen health departments are working on implementing new strategies to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes recruiting an army of contact tracers.
 
Contact tracers work with someone who’s tested positive to identify the people they’ve interacted with.

Tracers then reach out to those individuals, usually by phone, and ask them to quarantine for 14 days. 
 
“If those contacted are indeed infected, then they’re not out spreading the virus and we’re breaking trains of transmission there,” explains Dr. Crystal Watson of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
 
Johns Hopkins estimates the country will need 100,000 contact tracers.

It’s a job well-suited to retired healthcare workers and public health students, and also those who’ve lost jobs due to the pandemic.

The Center is providing a free online training course.  
 
“It gives people a chance for employment as well as a chance for a feeling of efficacy in response to this pandemic,” Dr. Watson says.

To learn more about that free contact tracing training course, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS