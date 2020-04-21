Coronavirus Cancellations: Know Your Rights

(NBC News) Millions of travelers are wondering what recourse they have to get refunds or vouchers for trips postponed due to COVID-19.

Airlines owe consumers a refund for any flights canceled due to coronavirus, but if the traveler cancels a refund may not be an option.

“If you booked a flight and you are canceling out of nervousness, or you think June isn’t on the table right now, they are not required to give you a refund for that,” says Trip Savvy’s Molly Fergus.

Refunds are also available from hotels, but it may rely on the booking.

“I would book refundable,” advises Expedia’s Sarah Gavin. “We have seen the hotel industry really come to the table with really consumer friendly policies to make sure the people are made whole.”

Many cruise lines are offering customers a chance to rebook, with 125-percent of the original fare going toward another trip, or refunds are usually available within 90 days.

If you have trouble collecting a refund, experts say be patient, but persistent.