Coronavirus: Boosting your immune system

(NBC News) Amid the coronavirus pandemic we’re all working to be as healthy as possible, and stay that way, but experts are cautioning people about trying possibly unsafe methods of doing so.

An Arizona man recently died and his wife ended up in intensive care after they ingested a form of chloroquine phosphate used as a parasite treatment for fish, not the medicinal tablet being tested as a potential COVID-19 treatment. Vitamin aisles have been emptied by shoppers and unproven claims flourish online.

Dr. Cathryn Nagler, an immunologist with the University of Chicago, says despite what some may claim, short of a vaccine being developed there is no magic pill to boost the immune system against coronavirus.



“Some of these remedies people imagine will help them are actually quite harmful,” she warns.



Instead, she says, focus on the tried and true methods of staying healthy.



Eat well, exercise and get enough sleep. If you take vitamins, don’t exceed the recommended dosage. Avoid smoking and drinking too much and keep up the hand washing and social distancing.

“There’s unfortunately no treatment, no cure for COVID 19 yet,” Dr. Nagler says. “The best we can do is isolate ourselves, maintain social distancing and try to prevent infections.”



Human trials are underway on a potential COVID-19 vaccine, but experts caution if successful, it’s still at least a year away from being widely available.