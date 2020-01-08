Corn spill forms smooth path on Minnesota railroad tracks

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Corn on the Rails

A train makes its way along a path where corn spilled from a train on a Canadian Pacific line and sat two inches deep for just under a half-mile, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Crystal, Minn. Bushels and bushels of corn spilled from a freight train and formed a smooth, yellow path for more than a third of a mile on railroad tracks in a northern Minneapolis suburb. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

CRYSTAL, Minn. (AP) – Bushels and bushels of corn spilled from a freight train and formed a smooth, yellow path on railroad tracks in a northern Minneapolis suburb.

The spill happened in Crystal, Minnesota, on the Canadian Pacific line. The Star Tribune reports the corn stretched for about 2,000 feet. Assuming the corn was about 1.5 inches deep the entire way, the Tribune estimates the spill would amount to about 900 bushels. That’s about $3,400 worth of corn on Tuesday’s prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Crews are working to clean up the spilled corn.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS