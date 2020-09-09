Coping with back-to-school anxiety

(KPRC/NBC News)  Back to school time is very different this year, and whether your child is going in person or online, they may experience some stress.

Parents can normally relate to first day jitters, but kids today have new anxiety with online learning.

“There are some kids that just don’t do well with virtual communication,” says psychologist Dr. Staci Passe.

Depending on your school plan for virtual learning, your child might be online for several hours each day and being on-camera can trigger anxiety in some kids.

“Kids already who are shy or more reserved, to think of being face to face on a screen is very intimidating to them,” she says.

Unlike in classrooms, when kids are on video, they may feel like everyone is looking at them. That’s very uncomfortable for kids who are shy. Passe said parents are most likely going to help with this one by trying to help them normalize the situation

The second concern for virtual classrooms is not being able to concentrate.

“To expect kindergarteners, middle schoolers students to engage even intermittently on a screen, that is inconsistent to where they are at developmentally,” Passe says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

