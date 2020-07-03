Cop who stopped Elijah McClain fired over chokehold photos

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain outside the police department in Aurora, Colo. Multiple suburban Denver police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into photos of them related to the case of a Black man who died last summer after he was stopped and restrained, police said Monday, June 29, 2020. The interim police chief of the city of Aurora, Vanessa Wilson, said in a statement that the suspended officers were “depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died.” But her statement did not provide more details about what the images show. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — One of the three white officers who stopped Elijah McClain has been fired over photos showing colleagues reenacting the chokehold used before the man died last year, according to documents from prosecutors.

After officers stopped McClain on the street last August for “being suspicious,” Aurora Officer Jason Rosenblatt tried to use a chokehold but couldn’t because of his position, so another officer did, a report from prosecutors said.

Two months later, Rosenblatt received photos from three fellow officers who smiled as they mimicked a chokehold at the site where McClain was stopped, which had become a public memorial. He responded, “haha.”

Rosenblatt and two officers who appeared in the photos were fired from the Aurora Police Department after an internal investigation, the chief announced Friday. The officer who reenacted the chokehold in the photos resigned this week.

McClain’s death got new attention following nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis last week ordered the state attorney general to reopen McClain’s case after prosecutors last year declined to charge the officers who confronted him.

Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson assailed the four officers involved with the photos, saying their explanation is that they were “trying to cheer up a friend by sending that photo.”

The police union called the investigation over the photos a rush to judgment.