Contestants slap their way to victory in Peru contest

(NBC) – Sixteen contestants took to a stage in Peru over the weekend to slap themselves silly and find out who could deliver the biggest smack in their first ever extreme slapping contest.

With each loud crack of palm-to-cheek the crowd of onlookers issued a loud cry of “ooooooh” and cheered their favorite contestants who were competing for first place and a prize of 300 dollars.

One man was walloped so hard he passed out on stage.

In order to win, contestants must not flinch or pull away prior to being smacked.

The event’s organizer said extreme slapping started in the United States and became popular in Russia and spread globally via YouTube and social media.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.