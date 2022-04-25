DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The AX-1 crew is expected to splash down near the coast of Florida around 1 p.m. on Monday.

The crew undocked from the International Space Station at 9:10 p.m. on Sunday to make their return back to Earth. According to a tweet from NASA personnel, the crew is expected to splash down around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Local entrepreneur Larry Connor and his team were scheduled to detach from the ISS on April 19, however, inclement weather delayed their departure.

NASA reported teams will be monitoring the weather at the projected splashdown site to ensure a safe re-entry for the crew.

Coverage of the splashdown will be live-streamed on Axiom’s website as well as WDTN.com in the web player above.