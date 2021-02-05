Congressional report finds toxic metals in baby food brands

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, Food and Drug Administration building is shown in Silver Spring, Md. A congressional investigation has found levels of arsenic, lead and other toxic metals in many popular baby foods, including organic brands. In a report released Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 a U.S. House Subcommittee said it requested internal data from seven companies, including Walmart and Gerber, in 2019. Baby food makers and the FDA say the metals are in many foods, and they are making progress in removing them. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(AP) – A congressional investigation has found levels of arsenic, lead and other toxic metals in many popular baby foods, including organic brands.

In a report released Thursday, a U.S. House Subcommittee said it requested internal data from seven companies, including Walmart and Gerber, in 2019. The data showed levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury, even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers those harmful to human health.

The metals can remain in the environment for decades from past pesticide and herbicide use. Baby food makers and the FDA say the metals are in many foods, and they are making progress in removing them.

