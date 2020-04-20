Closings
Congress nears deal on stimulus bill

by: NBC News

(NBC News)  Congress is said to be close to a deal on funding more small business loans to help offset losses sustained due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A vote could come Monday on an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program.  The current bill would also provide billions in help for rural and minority-owned businesses.

The latest stimulus bill also contains and additional $100 billion in funding for public health spaces, $25 billion for increased coronavirus testing and $75 billion for hospital support.

Parts of the country are already reopening, although some governors say it’s too soon, and that protesters demanding states lift social distancing restrictions may be putting others at risk.

“Without those important protections, they might have gone back to these parts of our state and perhaps brought COVID-19 along with them,” says Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

