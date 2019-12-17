Congress approves funding for gun violence research

(CNN) – For the first time in more than two decades, Congress has approved funding for gun violence research.

There will be 25 million dollars allocated for it that’s included in a massive spending bill on Capitol Hill.

Half of the money will go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the other half will go to the National Institutes of Health.

The funding comes as the nation continues to grapple with the effects of frequent mass shootings.

For more than two decades, the CDC has avoided firearms research because of its interpretation of the so-called Dickey Amendment.

But the sponsor of that amendment, Representative Jay Dickey of Arkansas, reversed his position before he died.

The funding for research into gun violence is part of the 1.4 trillion dollar spending deal in the house.

