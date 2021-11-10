MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crowd concerns over the Morgan Wallen concert in Mobile were fueled by Facebook rumors.

WKRG News 5’s team has seen post after post after post on social media of Morgan Wallen fans selling their tickets or concerned about Friday’s concert. So we started digging — looking into those concerns and what this could mean for crowd control.

The Grounds taking to Facebook Tuesday to say they are not the one putting on the event.

The promoters of the event, who leased out The Grounds, reached out to us after our investigation began and said they are excited to be bringing such a large event to the grounds — hoping to bring a new life to the concert scene in Mobile.

As for how many tickets were sold? Neither The Grounds nor the promoter could give WKRG News 5 a direct answer. The Grounds did say the number going around through the Facebook chatter of 31,000 covers all of the four Morgan Wallen concerts in the state of Alabama.

When it comes to capacity, there has also been confusion. The Grounds wants to clarify the concert is happening on the Midway, which stretches 4 acres, so it doesn’t have the 20,000 capacity that the Grandstand has. It will be a much larger area open, to hold more concert goers than past events. The concert on the Midway is a first of its kind.

Mobile Police and Fire-Rescue are in the mix too, ready to make sure it is a safe and fun event — saying in part, “The Mobile Police Department and the Mobile Fire Department are working with the venue organizer to ensure there is an adequate plan to provide for the safety of the citizens of the city. As always, from a public safety standpoint, the City of Mobile Police Department will have an operational plan to address any potential criminal behavior or disruption that may occur.”

And on more concern — parking. Parking passes are sold out for this event, so they are asking everyone to consider carpooling, ridesharing, or finding a ride because very little parking will be available around the venue. Parking opens at noon.

Mobile Police also say they will be on-site. “Because of the road work and increased volume expected to be generated due to the concert, the Mobile Police Department has a traffic detail that will ease the flow of traffic in and around the venue. We also ask that patrons arrive early for the event to alleviate some of the expected traffic congestion.”

The Grounds and the promoter also encourage everyone to come early to make sure they have good standing room and plenty of time to park and get into the venue.