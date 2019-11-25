Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Melania Trump

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and first lady Melania Trump stand with Conan, the U.S. Army dog that participated in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is honoring the U.S. military dog that participated in the operation that ended with the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Trump says: “So this is Conan. Right now, probably the world’s most famous dog,” as he introduced Conan to the news media at the White House Rose Garden on Monday. Trump says he gave Conan a medal and a plaque.

Trump has wanted to honor the Belgian Malinois since the late October raid on al-Baghdadi’s compound in northwest Syria.

Conan was slightly injured in the operation but has since recovered and returned to active duty.

After the operation, Trump posted an altered image on Twitter of him presenting Conan with a Medal of Honor. The image was captioned “AMERICAN HERO.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS