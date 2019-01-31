Company expands recall of children's medication with Ibuprofen
(CNN) -- A pharmaceutical company expanded its recall of a popular children's medication due to possible incorrect concentrations of Ibuprofen in some packages.
Tris Pharma expanded its voluntary recall of infant's Ibuprofen oral suspension drops.
The recall comes after concerns that the concentration of Ibuprofen in some of the packages is too high, as much as 10 percent above the specified limit.
The affected brands include CVS Health and Equate, which is sold at Walmart.
To check if your baby's medicine is included in the recall, go to the recalls linke at www.fda.gov.
Previous
Mystery tunnel found pointing toward...
Next
The impact of the frigid cold,...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Updated Superheroes visit patients at Dayton Children's
- Updated WSU faculty union hoping to continue talks
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Superheroes visit patients at Dayton Children's
The tradition started years ago, when staff learned that a patient loved superheroes.Read More »
-
WSU faculty union hoping to continue talks
Earlier this week, there looked to be some progress between Wright State and the faculty union. Union officials say they are still hoping to meet at the negotiating table.Read More »
-
WATCH: Crash video highlights icy road dangers
The incident, showing a pickup truck hitting an icy patch before crashing into a guardrail and colliding with a semi, happened in November, but OSP shared it on Thursday as a reminder to give yourself more than enough time to get to your destination.Read More »
-
Miami County man sentenced for recording abuse of 2 minors
37-year-old Shawn Bradley coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct between 2015 and 2018 for the purpose of producing child pornography.Read More »
-
Super Refund Saturday aims to recoup thousands for Miami Valley taxpayers
Volunteers are hoping to put thousands of dollars back in Miami Valley taxpayers' pockets.Read More »