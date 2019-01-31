U.S. & World

Company expands recall of children's medication with Ibuprofen

(CNN) -- A pharmaceutical company expanded its recall of a popular children's medication due to possible incorrect concentrations of Ibuprofen in some packages.

Tris Pharma expanded its voluntary recall of infant's Ibuprofen oral suspension drops.

The recall comes after concerns that the concentration of Ibuprofen in some of the packages is too high, as much as 10 percent above the specified limit.

The affected brands include CVS Health and Equate, which is sold at Walmart.

To check if your baby's medicine is included in the recall, go to the recalls linke at www.fda.gov.

