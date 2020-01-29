Breaking News
Former Dayton commissioner Joey Williams sentenced to 12 months in prison
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Comedian Dave Chappelle supports Andrew Yang in Iowa

U.S. & World

by: WHO-TV

Posted: / Updated:

AMES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Presidential candidate Andrew Yang enjoyed a laugh and an endorsement in Ames on Tuesday.

Comedian Dave Chappelle joined Yang prior to his performance at Stephens Auditorium. Chappelle endorsed Yang for president earlier this month.

“We bonded over the fact that we’re both dads, we both have the same hopes and dreams for the future of this country that we can improve our way of life. Dave is such a profound thinker in so many ways,” said Yang.

Chappelle said Yang’s plan to provide $1,000 a month to all adults would immediately revive his community of Dayton, Ohio.

Yang said he has been a huge fan of Chappelle for years.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS