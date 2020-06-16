Columbus bans police use of tear gas, limits pepper spray

File – In this June 2, 2020 file photo, demonstrators march past the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020 that police will be prohibited from using tear gas and limited in using pepper to disperse peaceful protests and demonstrations in the city. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The city of Columbus has prohibited police use of tear gas and limited use of pepper spray to clear streets and disperse peaceful demonstrators following weeks of global protests over the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Andrew Ginther’s introduction of the new policy comes as police departments across the country grapple with criticism of tactics used against people protesting the death of George Floyd.

Additionally, Columbus State Community College announced it will be dismantling the statue of Christopher Columbus that has been displayed on its downtown campus since 1988 in an effort to be “mindful of societal change.”

