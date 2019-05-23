Colorado billboard takes aim at abortion laws

(KKCO) A pro-life rights group in Colorado has placed billboards along the state's border to welcome people considering abortion.

The sign reads, "Welcome to Colorado, where you can get a safe and legal abortion."

The group, called ProgressNow Colorado, says it wants people to feel welcome in the state, especially those who are thinking about getting an abortion.

"I wanted people to be able to breathe a sigh of relief. I wanted people to know that it was okay," said Alex Ferencz with ProgressNow Colorado.

After Alabama signed a bill that would make abortions illegal at any stage in a pregnancy, photos of the billboard have been circulating on social media.

Pro-choice groups in the area have spoken out against the billboards, calling the campaign disappointing.

