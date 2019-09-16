Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad wins Emmy

(CNN) – Athlete-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick is now part of an Emmy-winning campaign.

The Nike ad he was in won an Emmy for Outstanding Commercial at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The commercial – called “Dream Crazy” – features Kaepernick and other sports icons like LeBron James and Serena Williams.

They were all part of Nike’s 30th anniversary commemoration of its “Just Do It” campaign.

Nike released the ad in September 2018, days before the start of the NFL season.

Kaepernick made headlines when he began kneeling during the national anthem before games as a protest for injustice.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.