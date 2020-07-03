Coast Guard offers holiday weekend boating safety tips

Boating Apps

(NBC) – Many people will practice social distancing this holiday weekend by spending some time on a boat, but here are some tips to make sure you stay safe while out on the water.

Rule number one: Everyone aboard the boat must wear a life jacket. The U.S. Coast Guard says life jackets could have prevented over 80 percent of boating deaths. If you have kids with you, make sure you have child-size life jackets.

One thing you should not bring with you is alcohol. The Coast Guard says alcohol is involved in about a third of all recreational boating deaths.

Experts also advise people to be mindful of the propeller and never allow anyone to board or exit the boat from the water while it is still running.

