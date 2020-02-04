Breaking News
Crash closes NB I-675 in Fairborn
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

Cloud of impeachment hangs over State of the Union

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  As President Trump prepares to deliver his third State of the Union address this evening, Senators are preparing to render their verdict in his impeachment trial. 

House managers and the president’s defense team delivered their closing arguments Monday.

Now the question is not whether the president will be acquitted, but whether any Republicans will stray from their party’s position.

Alaska’s Senator Lisa Murkowski, once seen as a possible vote for impeachment, announced Tuesday she would vote “no” on removing the president.

“The constitution provides for impeachment, but does not demand it in all instances,” Murkowski said.

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who proposed censuring the president, says he has not yet made up his mind on impeachment.

“His behavior can not go unchecked,” Manchin said.

On the eve of the impeachment vote, the president’s allies say they hope he avoids the topic during the State of the Union.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS