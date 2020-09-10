Climbing out of COVID-19

(KUSA/NBC News) Yisha Wagner knows kids need to be active, especially the kids in her climbing classes, which were put on hold by COVID-19.

“We take families who are affected by autism on rock climbing events,” she explains. “This year we weren’t able to do anything at all because of the ‘rona.”

Eventually, she decided to bring the sport to them instead, using a portable climbing wall.

Yisha started the nonprofit Autism Climbs for kids like Alex, who wasn’t able to climb for more than six months because of the pandemic.



“He’s been struggling ever since the pandemic, and it’s the first time he’s actually seen his friends,” says Leah Alvarado, Alex’s mom. “It makes me really really happy.”

Yisha’s own children also have autism.

“I probably would never have done it had I not been personally affected,” she says. “Enjoying the time with your kids is the best therapy. I’m very thankful that I had this eye-opener. It makes me more compassionate.”