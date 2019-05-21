Clicks to bricks: Online shopping drives brick and mortar stores

(CNN) - Online shopping is king, leaving traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to restrategize.

Tom McGee, ICSC President and CEO, says "This is an industry that is in the midst of a renaissance."

As our shopping shifts online, retailers are perfecting the customer's in-store experience. Some even call it home, mixed-used developments include residential properties alongside shops, entertainment and office space, making them a popular choice for millennials and empty-nest baby boomers.

According to McGee, "Three-quarters of Americans if given the option would love to be able to live work and play and shop all in one location."

Digitally-native retailers are realizing bricks can drive clicks.

McGee says, "When a retailer opened up a store in that geographic area the web traffic on their site went up 37%."

Retailers like Target and Walmart are cashing in on their real estate, offering buy online, pick up in store options that add convenience and present a lucrative opportunity for the store.

McGee adds, "67% of the time when a consumer goes and pick something up in a store that they bought online they buy something else."



Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.