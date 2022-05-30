CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting involving officers from the suburb of Maple Heights.

A brief Cleveland police statement said its officers were called at around 4:15 a.m. Monday “to assist Maple Heights Police who had been involved in an officer involved shooting.”

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead. No officers were injured and a gun was found at the scene. The name of the person who was killed and other details weren’t immediately released.

The statement said Maple Heights police had been chasing a man in a vehicle they suspected of shooting into homes.