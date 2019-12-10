Classmates buy special glasses for colorblind student

(WECT) Santa’s red suit, a green Christmas tree and colorful strands of lights all showcase the colors of the season many of us are used to seeing.

They’re also all things Jacob Prease never fully experienced until he was given the gift of color in the form of special eyeglasses purchased by his classmates.

Color blindness is not a form of blindness at all, but a deficiency in the way people see color. It’s an inherited condition that affects males more than females. In fact, about 8 percent of the male population have color vision problems.

“When I put the glasses on it was a totally different view of each different color and how they actually were shown,” Prease says.

The entire senior class at North Carolina’s Wilmington Christian Academy pitched in to buy the glasses. Thirty three members of the student government came up with the idea after they saw Jacob struggling with his homework.

