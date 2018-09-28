U.S. & World

Civic leader, Pinnacle Airlines CEO shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say it is not clear whether the fatal shooting of the CEO of the city's Chamber of Commerce was part of a robbery or a "personal vendetta."

Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph says Philip Trenary was alone when he was shot on Thursday night in downtown Memphis.

Rudolph said Friday that a man stepped out of his vehicle, approached Trenary and shot him. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt and driving a white four-door Ford F150 truck.

Rudolph said the investigation is ongoing.

Trenary is a well-known civic leader in Memphis. He also is the former CEO of Pinnacle Airlines.

