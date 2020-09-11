Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home

Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey stand in front their house in St. Louis confronting protesters. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nine protesters have been issued trespassing summonses for marching onto a private St. Louis street in June, a demonstration that prompted a couple to emerge from their home with guns to confront the demonstrators.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were both charged in July with unlawful use of a weapon in a polarizing case that landed them a spot at the Republican National Convention last month.

Police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell confirms that nine protesters have been issued summonses, but says the St. Louis City Counselor’s office is still deciding whether to issue charges. Protest leader Darryl Gray called it an attempt to intimidate peaceful protesters.