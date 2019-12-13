Church makes 7 ft. Notre Dame replica with gingerbread

(CNN) – A church in Missouri is honoring the Notre Dame cathedral, which suffered extensive damage this year from a massive fire.

Church members are paying tribute to it in a sweet and festive way, with a detailed replica of the iconic structure made out of gingerbread.

450 pounds of ingredients, 50 batches of gingerbread, pretzels for railings, chocolate for gargoyles, chocolate crispies for landscaping.

And the stained-glass windows?

“We used jolly ranchers to make those,” said co-creator Lisa Stiffler.

This isn’t her first gingerbread rodeo.

She says father, Steven Rogers, asked her to build Weston’s Holy Trinity Catholic Church in gingerbread three years ago.

Last year he asked her to kick it up a notch with the Vatican.

And this year, he said it only seemed right to honor Notre Dame.

Stiffler knew it wouldn’t be an easy task.

“How in the world do you get pieces like that just to stand free?” she said.

She and another church member started with a one-foot 3D puzzle of the cathedral.

She multiplied those measurements by 8 and created the design out of cardboard first.

450 pieces of gingerbread and a whole lot of decorating later, the masterpiece is 8 feet long, 4 feet wide and 7 feet tall at its highest point.

From the doorknobs to the flying buttresses – there’s no shortage of detail.

It even has more than 500 led lights.

Stiffler, her husband and another church member have been working nonstop for the last month or so.

Seeing the final product makes it all worth it.

“It’s just a feel good project, I mean I think so many people are going to get joy out of it and honestly while we were making it you get such a sense of accomplishment.”

The sweet masterpiece will be on display this weekend for the church’s European dinner.

