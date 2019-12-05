‘Christmas Vacation’ returns to theaters for its 30th anniversary

(WIAT) — It’s the gift that keeps on giving! “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be returning to AMC theaters to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
From Dec. 6-12, fans of the Christmas classic can watch the movie at select AMC theaters. There is a special fan event on Dec. 5 that will allow viewers to watch it early at 7 p.m. and those who go will receive a collectible ornament to hang on their own Christmas tree. Just make sure that your tree fits before you buy it.
You can click here to see a list of theaters that will be playing the movie.
