Chris Christie entering second week of hospitalization after COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2017 file photo, New Jersey. Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J. Christie tweeted on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – While several Trump administration officials are self-isolating or battling COVID-19 at home, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie remains hospitalized a week after testing positive for the virus.

Now entering his second week in the hospital, Christie told CNN that he has been prescribed remdesivir, one of the drugs that Trump was given.

Christie not only spent several days helping Trump prepare for the presidential debate, but also attended the Sept. 26 White House event for Judge Amy Coney Barrett that is suspected to have been a superspreader event. More than two dozen people linked to the White House have since contracted COVID-19.

On October 2, Christie thanked well-wishers on Twitter, saying, “I feel fine and have no symptoms.”

The following day, Christie tweeted that he had tested positive and decided to check himself into Morristown Medical Center after consulting with doctors.

“While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure,” Christie Tweeted.

CNN reported that Christie is now under “close watch” by doctors but there were no further details about his current condition.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS