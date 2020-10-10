Chris Christie entering second week of hospitalization after COVID-19 diagnosis

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2017 file photo, New Jersey. Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J. Christie tweeted on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – While several Trump administration officials are self-isolating or battling COVID-19 at home, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie remains hospitalized a week after testing positive for the virus.

Now entering his second week in the hospital, Christie told CNN that he has been prescribed remdesivir, one of the drugs that Trump was given.

Christie not only spent several days helping Trump prepare for the presidential debate, but also attended the Sept. 26 White House event for Judge Amy Coney Barrett that is suspected to have been a superspreader event. More than two dozen people linked to the White House have since contracted COVID-19.

On October 2, Christie thanked well-wishers on Twitter, saying, “I feel fine and have no symptoms.”

The following day, Christie tweeted that he had tested positive and decided to check himself into Morristown Medical Center after consulting with doctors.

“While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure,” Christie Tweeted.

CNN reported that Christie is now under “close watch” by doctors but there were no further details about his current condition.