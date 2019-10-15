Chipotle to cover tuition for some college degrees

(CNN) – Chipotle is rolling out a new program to pay for its employees’ college degrees.

But before filling out an application, there are some rules.

Employees must be with the company for at least 120 days with a minimum of 15 hours per week before applying.

There are 75 degrees from five schools that employees can choose from, but they are all in the business and technology fields.

Chipotle also requires its staff to continue working for at least six months after earning their degrees.

A U.S. Jobs report shows unemployment is at a historically low level, so companies are trying to entice workers to stay with companies for longer.

