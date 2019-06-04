Chipotle offering buy one, get one free for nurses Tuesday
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Nurses can feel the love and appreciation for all they do Tuesday with a special deal from Chipotle.
To celebrate Nurses Appreciation Day, Chipotle is offering a buy one, get one free deal on any entree for nurses who show their work I.D. I.D. can be nursing license or hospital/ medical office nurse I.D.
The offer is limit to one free menu item per nurse I.D.
