Chipotle offering buy one, get one free for nurses Tuesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 25: A sign marks the location of a Chipotle restaurant on October 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chipotle stock fell more than 14 percent today after a weak 3Q earnings . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 25: A sign marks the location of a Chipotle restaurant on October 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chipotle stock fell more than 14 percent today after a weak 3Q earnings . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Nurses can feel the love and appreciation for all they do Tuesday with a special deal from Chipotle.

To celebrate Nurses Appreciation Day, Chipotle is offering a buy one, get one free deal on any entree for nurses who show their work I.D. I.D. can be nursing license or hospital/ medical office nurse I.D.

The offer is limit to one free menu item per nurse I.D.

For more info, click HERE.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.