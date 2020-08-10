Chipotle launches the Tony Hawk burrito

Chipotle Tony Hawk burrito

(CNN) – Fans of legendary pro skater Tony Hawk can now try his signature burrito from Chipotle for a limited time, and maybe even get one for free!

The Tony Hawk burrito is made with chicken, brown rice, black beans, tomatillo-red chili salsa, and guac.

You can order it on the Chipotle app or on Chipotle.com now through August 14.

The first two-thousand customers who order the burrito will get access to Hawk’s video game “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo.”

A two-hour live stream on Chipotle’s online Twitch TV channel will be held August 14 starting at 2 p.m. eastern time.

At that time, Tony Hawk and friends will give out 5,000 free burritos during the broadcast.

