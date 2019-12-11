Breaking News
Coroner called to crash at OH-49 in Trotwood

Chipotle giving away free burritos this week

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Chipotle is giving out free food this week but you’ve got to act fast…very fast.

The fast food chain is posting a free burrito code each day on Instagram, but it’s only for the first 500 people who text the code to 888222.

The company is calling the giving away “Chipotle’s Holiday Extravaganza.”

After all the free burritos have been claimed, Chiptole will delete the Instagram post.

Head over to Chipotle’s Instagram to check out the rules and regulations.

There’s a limit of one code per mobile number.

Codes expire December 31.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS