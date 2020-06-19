Children’s cough medicines, Robitussin & Dimetapp, recalled due to potential overdose risks

(CNN) – Two popular children’s cough medicines, Robitussin and Dimetapp, have been voluntarily recalled.

The specific products are Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough.

The company GlaxoSmithKline consumer healthcare says the recall is due to potential overdose risks. The wrong size dosing cups were put in the packages, which could cause parents to put too much medicine in the cup.

The recall includes lots sold between February and the beginning of June, limited to the three lots listed below:

Photo: FDA

Go to FDA.gov to learn more about this recall.