Child porn found taped to playground slide, police say

PUYALLUP, Wash. (KCPQ) – Police are investigating after a collage of child porn was found taped to the inside of a playground slide.

A teen called Puyallup police Friday afternoon after finding the illicit page taped to a slide at Bradley Lake Park.

The teen boy, Brandon, was with his adult sister and his niece when he noticed the paper attached to one of the park’s circular slides. The boy looked closer and found the paper was actually a “collage” of child pornography with many different photographs, Puyallup police said.

“It’s so terrifying to my eyes, or anyone’s eyes,” Brandon told KCPQ.

He immediately ripped down the paper and called police. Police took the collage into evidence.

It is not known how many children – if any – spotted the pictures before they were ripped down.

Police are unsure if the pictures are new and depicting recent abuse, or old. They are trying to match the pictures with a federal database of child pornography.

They’re also not sure if the pictures depict local abuse. There are no suspects at this time, police said.

Since finding the page, police have increased patrols at local parks, officers said. They have rotating cameras at some parks but they were not at Bradley Lake at the time.

Anyone with any information on who may have posted the pictures is encouraged to call police.

