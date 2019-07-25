Child goes for ride on airport luggage conveyor belt

(CNN) – Newly-released surveillance video shows a two-year-old boy taking a ride on an airport luggage conveyor belt.

Atlanta Police say the boy’s mother lost track of him while she was printing her boarding pass.

That’s when the boy disappeared behind the ticket counter and ended up in a TSA bag room.

TSA agents grabbed him and called the police.

The boy fractured his hand in the incident.

Atlanta Fire-Rescue bandaged him up and took him to the hospital.

The boy’s mother says she’s grateful he’s okay.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.