Chief: Injured Houston officer shot 3 times in line of duty
HOUSTON (AP) -- Houston's police chief says one of four narcotics officers shot while serving a search warrant at a suspected drug house has been struck by gunfire two other times during his career.
Police Chief Art Acevedo said Tuesday that the 54-year-old police supervisor, whose name hasn't been released, was also shot in 1992 and 1997. Acevedo didn't provide details of the other shootings.
Acevedo says that the officer told him in a note that he had to go into the house Monday after his colleagues were shot because he knew his "guys were down."
Acevedo described the officer as "tough as nails."
He says: "The only thing bigger than his body, in terms of his stature, is his courage."
Two suspects were killed during the raid.
