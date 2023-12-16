DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites are being recalled nationwide.

Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. is recalling over 26,000 pounds of boneless chicken bites, which were shipped to retail locations in all 50 states.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Friday, Dec. 15.

The chicken bites are being recalled due to possible contamination of extraneous materials, specifically pieces of clear, hard plastic.

FSIS discovered the issue after consumer complaints reported that pieces of plastic were found under the breading of the boneless chicken bites.

The specific product subject to recall is a 15 ounce carton containing “TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN” with lot code KL3K03 and “Best By” date of 12/26/2024 located on the side of the carton.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for this product. If you have this item, you are asked to throw away or return the product to the place of purchase.

Those with food safety questions can call the USDA Meet and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHOTLINE (674-6854) or send an email to MPHotline@usda.gov.