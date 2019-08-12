Chick-fil-A rolling out Mac and Cheese

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A’s menu just got a little cheesier.

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A is launching its version of an American classic as a side dish option. Macaroni and cheese will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kid’s meals, or just by itself.

The new mac and cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.

Chick-fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano. The chain says mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day.

Also Monday, Chick-fil-A is rolling out a ‘frosted caramel coffee’ treat, available for a limited time through Nov. 9.

