DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Chick-fil-A is celebrating National Cookbook Month by releasing fan-favorite recipes that have been discontinued by the chain.

On Tuesday, the fast food restaurant chain released “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table®,” a free, digital cookbook. Recipes for fan-favorite former menu items, like chicken salad and coleslaw, are included in the digital book.

Brent Fielder is the senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. In a press release, he discussed the cookbook is to help individuals look at their food differently, while getting people to think about different real-world issues when it comes to food.

“Our goal for ‘Extra Helpings’ is not only to inspire individuals to reimagine their extra food into new, delicious recipes, but also spark conversations about the important issues of food insecurity and food waste,” said Fielder.

Alongside the different recipes, stories are shared from members of the Chick-fil-A Shared Table regarding how they have been able to provide assistance to individuals in need.

“Participating Chick-fil-A Owner-Operators across the U.S. and Canada care for their neighbors and communities through Chick-fil-A Shared Table food donations, collectively donating over 23 million meals in the past 11 years,” the release said. “While we’re pleased with this milestone, we know there is more work to be done, which is why we’re spotlighting this important issue.”

Chick-fil-A is not done addressing food insecurity and hunger.

To celebrate the cookbook’s launch, each of the seven leading Chick-fil-A Shared Table partners will receive $100,000 to recognize the work they are accomplishing. Feeding America and Second Harvest are both receiving $150,000, which will total $1 million in collective donations from the chain to good causes.

By 2025, Chick-fil-A is aiming to divert over 25 million pounds of food waste from ending up in landfills across the country.