Chick-fil-A launches meal kits as more eat at home

(CNN) – Want to make mealtime easier at a time when everyone staying home? Chick-fil-A has you covered.
The fast food chain has a new meal kit for customers to buy and reheat at home. It’s a chicken parmesan kit for two that costs $14.99 and can be delivered or ordered at the drive-thru.
The kit includes two breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta. Customers can swap out the breaded filets for grilled or spicy chicken.
Chick-fil-A will start selling its new product at locations nationwide as soon as May 4.
Not enough food for the fam? No problem!
Chick-fil-A is also offering “family meal” deals which includes 30-count chicken nuggets and gallons of their sweet tea.
If you’d rather substitute in chicken sandwiches or mac & cheese for sides, you have options.
