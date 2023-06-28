DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Americans still like to “eat more chicken” — for the ninth year in a row.

New results from the American Customer Satisfaction Index show Americans are happiest with Chick-fil-A. This is the chain’s ninth consecutive year as the country’s most popular fast food.

Jimmy John’s came in second, just behind Chick-fil-A, while Taco Bell and McDonald’s appeared at the bottom of the list.

Index ratings were based on accuracy and quality of food order, courtesy and helpfulness of staff, restaurant layout and cleanliness and speed of checkout or delivery.

The study was conducted using the interviews of 16,250 fast food customers who were chosen at random and contacted between April 2022 and March 2023.