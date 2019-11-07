Chicago Police Superintendent plans to retire

by: CNN

(CNN) – A familiar face of the Chicago Police Department is stepping down.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to announce his retirement Thursday.

He has been with the department for 31 years and spent nearly four years as superintendent.

Johnson hinted about his retirement earlier this week at a budget hearing for the Chicago Police Department.

His interim replacement is expected to be recently retired LAPD Chief Charlie Beck.

