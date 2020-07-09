Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in beating death of toddler

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 23-month-old boy was beaten to death this week.
Police responded to a report of an injured child around 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Michael Robinson, 23, is accused of punching the toddler multiple times in the face. The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Robinson is a relative of the boy, but his specific relationship wasn’t immediately known.
Robinson has an appearance in bond court on Friday.
