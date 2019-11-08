Chicago-area man creates Batmobile look-alike in his garage

(CNN) – If you think superhero cars are just for superhero movies, think again!

A Chicago man has been building his very own version of a Batmobile from scratch.

He calls it the “Big Black Car.”

He’s been working on it for four years in his garage.

And it doesn’t only look cool — it can pivot in place for a quick exit and it runs great too!

“We’ve got a 72 v12 in the front, we have a Boeing 502 jet engine in the back,” said owner Brian Hendler.

He doesn’t plan to drive the car around much.

Instead, he wants to take it to charity events to help bring in more donations for good causes.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.