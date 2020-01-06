Chevron pulls American oil workers from Iraq

(CNN) – Chevron has evacuated all of its American oil workers from Iraq following last week’s U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

Chevron, America’s second largest oil company, said it is taking a precautionary measure in a statement on Monday.

All of its employees and contractors who are U.S. citizens have left the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq for the time being.

Chevron does not have oil workers elsewhere in Iraq.

A Chevron spokeswoman says the safety of its people and facilities is the top priority globally.

Local staff are overseeing Chevron’s ongoing operations in the Kurdistan region, the company said.

Exxon Mobil, another major U.S. oil company, has operations in southern Iraq.

Britain’s BP and Anglo-Dutch company Royal Dutch Shell also work in the region.

In a statement, Exxon says it is closely monitoring the situation and it has measures in place to provide security.

Other oil companies, including BP and Shell, declined to comment on their operations.

Oil prices moved higher Monday as investors reacted to possible retaliation by Iran after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general.

