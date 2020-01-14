Cheetos names orange dust, puts it on popcorn

(CNN) – You can’t call them “Cheeto fingers” without the orange dust and now that cheesy goodness has a name.

Frito-Lay has not only dubbed the dust “Cheetle,” but it put it all over ready-to-eat popcorn.

It’s available in two flavors: cheddar and flamin’ hot.

It will be available in small two-ounce bags and in larger sizes, as well.

You can get more information at Cheetos’ website.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.