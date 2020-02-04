Checking thyroid health can help keep body healthy

(NBC) – Specialists say it is very important to get your thyroid checked regularly because if there are any thyroid diseases, it can compromise your health.

“I just all of sudden noticed a lump on my neck and I didn’t really think anything of it. Just kind of went about my life,” said thyroid cancer survivor Whitney Marquez.

But after a few tests, “It turned out I had not only thyroid cancer in this side, but also on the other side where I didn’t have a bump either.”

Marquez is now cancer free following treatment.

Her cancer is just one of the few things that could go wrong with the butterfly shaped organ in front of the neck.

Doctor Lisa Ereifej says the hormone produced helps regulate the body organs.

“It’s very important. It produces the thyroid hormone. It’s secreted directly to the blood, and it goes to every single tissue in the body,” she said.

But thyroid diseases could compromise your health, even if it isn’t cancerous.

“The most common structure problem that we see in a thyroid in our clinic is thyroid nodules. So it’s simple a lump in the thyroid. Sometimes patients have no symptoms at all. The other part is a thyroid function problem. So your thyroid is either making too much thyroid hormone or too little thyroid hormone,” Dr. Ereifej said.

Sometimes there aren’t any symptoms but if you are experiencing anxiety, fast heartbeat, weight fluctuations, fatigue, or difficulty sleeping, visit your doctor.

If you catch it on time, there is treatment that can help stabilize the issue.

“We know our own bodies. If something shows up that just seems kind of out of place, get it checked out,” Marquez said.

Medical experts recommend regular thyroid checkups.

They say, if left untreated, it could lead to long term health issues.