Charming Charlie files for bankruptcy, plans to close all stores

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Women’s apparel and accessories chain Charming Charlie is set to close all 261 of its stores by August 31.

The company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in the last two years.

The chain first opened in 2004 and expanded locations nationwide – including at The Greene in Beavercreek.

It is unclear at this time how many people will lose their jobs as a result of the closure.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.